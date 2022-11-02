Chris Moyles on I’m A Celebrity appearance: ‘Sorry I kept it from you’

Chris Moyles said he is “sorry” for keeping quiet about his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as he heads into the Australian jungle.

The 48-year-old radio DJ is joining the celebrity competition along with former England rugby player Mike Tindall and Culture Club frontman Boy George.

Moyles told his Instagram followers: “Sorry I kept it from you.

“I didn’t keep it from you. I just didn’t tell you but yes it is true. I’m going into the jungle.”

He also joked he has “no choice” but to enter I’m A Celebrity as his partner Tiffany Austin wants to revamp their ensuite.

Moyles, who posted the clip on Wednesday, also urged the public to vote to keep him in the show to save him the “embarrassment” of going home first.

“Please don’t let me be about first,” he said. “And as far as (Bushtucker) trials go… medical grounds.

“I can’t, I’ve got flat feet so I can’t do anything.

“Please support me in there.”

Former England midfielder Jill Scott, who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team, also apologised in an Instagram post on Tuesday for not telling people the truth about where she was going.

The former footballer, 35, wrote: “Sorry to everyone I told I was going on holiday.. by holiday I meant the Aussie bush. The only 5 star treament in store for us will be Ant and Dec’s trials… and that’s if I can even get 5. Wish me luck.”

Loose Women’s Charlene White posted a video message to her Twitter followers on Tuesday before going to Australia.

“This has all become really real,” she said. “(I’m a) bit apprehensive I think, but also excited about what’s to come.

“It’s really weird, it’s like someone else is in control of what happens to me over the next few weeks. And that’s quite a scary prospect, I think.

“It’s a really strange position to be in.

“It’s going to be fun.”

White, 42, also said she has been on the “cusp of tears” at the prospect of being away from her children.

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver also sent a message on Monday to her followers on Instagram.

The 59-year-old said: “That’s it now, no turning back.

“Wish me luck. Let the games begin.”

TV presenter Vernon Kay, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020, when the series was filming at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, also had some words of advice for the contestants.

He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X on Wednesday that series 20 camp mate Shane Richie came up with the idea of singing licensed music when discussing controversial topics.

Kay said: “The key is – it was Rolling Stones and The Beatles – because those songs for the production company, for ITV, to play them out on air, it’s very, very expensive.

“And I don’t think they’re what you call cleared, I don’t think you get permission to air Beatles or Rolling Stones songs.

“Whenever we had kind of an in-depth or what could possibly be deemed as a controversial conversation, one of us – once again started by Shane Richie – would sing Hey Jude.”

Kay added: “I think the one thing that teases you the most, that gets into your stomach, that gets into your brain, is ‘how am I going to make friends really, really quickly?’

“You don’t want to go all in and be that guy in the corner who’s like, ‘Hi everyone! Look at me! I’m amazing’ You’ve (got to) get the balance right and I think that balance is just stay quiet for the first three days.”

Also heading to the jungle for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity is Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

MP Matt Hancock will also join the cast as a surprise extra name, it was revealed on Tuesday.

He quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

After the I’m A Celebrity announcement, Mr Hancock had the whip suspended by the parliamentary Conservative Party – meaning he now sits as the independent MP for West Suffolk.

In September, it was confirmed there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.