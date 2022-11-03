Search

03 Nov 2022

First look at The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special

First look at The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 9:55 PM

Viewers have been offered a first look at the extravagant costumes and jungle-themed set from The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity (IAC) crossover special.

The two ITV programmes will join forces on Sunday to mark the return of IAC to Australia after two years in Wales due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

The panel of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are seen sitting behind a desk covered with vibrant green foliage.

Ross stands out in a blue Harrington jacket covered with images of crawling spiders.

Regular host Joel Dommett, who appeared on IAC in 2016, coming second, sports a green jacket featuring jungle patterns.

During the episode he will be “put through his paces” as he hunts for clues for the panel.

Images from the crossover special show Kangaroo dancing against a blue backdrop of mushrooms, while Koala wears a pink tutu and is supported by a troupe of dancers dressed as gold stars.

Witchetty Grub wears IAC’s recognisable bubble helmet, which rangers pour creepy crawlies into during the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Finally, Cockroach sports a gladiator-themed outfit complete with red-plumed helmet.

Heading to the jungle for the latest series of IAC are former health secretary Matt Hancock, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, comedian Babatunde Aleshe and more.

The crossover special airs on Sunday November 6 at 7.30pm on ITV.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media