Search

04 Nov 2022

David Attenborough and EastEnders among shows nominated for Rose d’Or Awards

David Attenborough and EastEnders among shows nominated for Rose d’Or Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

A David Attenborough documentary and EastEnders are among the programmes nominated for the 61st Rose d’Or Awards.

The honours celebrate international excellence in entertainment programming.

British shows have 30 nominations in each of the 12 categories at the international awards.

BBC factual programme Dinosaur: The Final Day With David Attenborough, which explores how the prehistoric reptiles came to be extinct, is up for a documentary award along with Netflix’s Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and The Tinder Swindler.

This Is Going To Hurt, a BBC hospital comedy drama starring Ben Whishaw, is also up against HBO’s Succession starring Brian Cox for the drama award.

Netflix’s Heartstopper, an LGBT+ romantic comedy series, is up against the BBC’s The Outlaws – which follows a group of misfits renovating a derelict community centre in Bristol as part of community service – for a comedy drama award.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams, about the England cricketer returning to his home town of Preston to coach teenagers, which aired on BBC One, is also on the shortlist for a reality and factual entertainment award.

Both the BBC soap opera’s EastEnders and Casualty have also been nominated for the soap award.

The shortlist was chosen by 100 judges from across the global television industry.

Mark Rowland, chair of the judges at the Rose D’Or, said: “In a record year, we’ve seen an unrivalled breadth of subjects and innovative creative approaches – with production standards higher than ever in all of the 30 countries whose broadcasters and producers entered shows.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered – and many congratulations to the talented production teams who have reached this final stage.”

The Rose d’Or Awards virtual ceremony will be hosted by British comedian Alex Horne, known for celebrity game show Taskmaster.


Jean Philip De Tender, deputy director general and director of media at the European Broadcasting Union said: “These awards attract an exceptional level of talent and technical skills that make it so challenging to whittle down the entries to just six nominees in each category.

“It underlines for me that great content matters more than ever – telling a story and interpreting it with imagination and impact are the skills that really resonate with audiences.

“The creatives on our shortlist do this and more – each and every one has created something special and gives me real optimism that the future of programme making is in a very good place indeed.”

The Rose d’Or Award Ceremony will be streamed on November 28 on rosedor.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media