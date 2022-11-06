Search

06 Nov 2022

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead reveals she is pregnant with third child

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The 32-year-old reality TV star announced to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday morning that she and her husband, Max Darnton, were expecting another child next year.

Alongside a family video Felstead wrote: “Imagine thinking you’re nearing the ‘oh so quiet’ phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot.”

Sharing the baby’s astrological star sign, Ms Felstead indicated the due date is between around April 20 and May 20 next year.

The clip showed Felstead walking in a park with her husband, their 17-month-old son Wolfie, and five-year-old daughter, India, who she shares with ex-boyfriend and fellow Made In Chelsea star Josh Patterson.

They reveal a sonogram of the soon-to-be latest addition to the family at the end of the video.

Fellow Made In Chelsea Star Rosie Fortescue and former Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh are among those who have congratulated the couple on their announcement.

Commenting on Instagram, Ms Fortescue said she was “beyond happy” for the family, while Ms Walsh congratulated them on their “amazing news”.

