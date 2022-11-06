Search

06 Nov 2022

Sixth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing at show’s halfway mark

Sixth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing at show’s halfway mark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 9:25 PM

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds has said her time on Strictly Come Dancing has been “life-changing” as she became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

Following the live show on Saturday, the five-time Paralympic gold medallist and broadcaster, 27, found herself in the dreaded dance-off against 21-year-old singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford.

Dressed in a fringed crimson red dress, Simmonds and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin reprised their lively Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate in a bid to impress the judges.

During Saturday’s show, Simmonds secured a score of 33 and had the audience and some of the judges on their feet following the routine, which had multiple spins and lifts.

Meanwhile, Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu again performed their foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and My Stars, which saw them land 35 points during the live show, with Shirley Ballas describing it as the “epitome of style and sophistication”.

After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rainford, sending Simmonds packing.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well the couple I’d like to save are a couple that I think danced better than they did on Saturday night in this particular dance-off, and that couple is Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse praised both couples, saying they “danced exceptionally well”, and Anton Du Beke said it was a “terrific dance-off”, but both felt Rainford and Gu had the edge.

With three votes to Rainford and Gu, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, but head judge Ballas also said she would have saved the pair.

She said: “Well it was one of the best dance-offs I think I’ve ever seen, but again the performance was a little bit stronger in this dance-off and I would have awarded it to Molly and Carlos.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, Simmonds said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life-changing really. 

“I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence.”

She praised the Strictly team, including the professional dancers and those behind the scenes, saying: “I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever.” 

Turning to her partner, she added: “He’s (Nikita) changed my life. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours.

“And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so, so much and we’ve literally represented everything.

“We went out there and danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Kuzmin admitted he was “a bit disappointed” to be leaving as he wanted Simmonds to have more time on the show, but added that he was “really happy” that this journey had been with her.

“She has taught me so, so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks,” he added.

“I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides? I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you.

“That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.55pm, with the results show on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media