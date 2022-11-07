Search

07 Nov 2022

Chris Moyles and Boy George squirm in sneak peek at first I’m A Celebrity trial

07 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Chris Moyles and Boy George are seen trapped inside chambers quickly filling up with water in a sneak peek at the first trial of I’m A Celebrity’s new series.

The launch programme on Sunday night saw an average of audience of 9.1 million people tune in, according to overnight ratings provided by ITV – up by more than 1 million on last year.

It also secured a peak viewership of 10.3 million.

Viewers saw Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Olivia Attwood and Moyles selected to become Jungle VIPs – later revealed to mean “Very Isolated People” – and sent to an alternative campsite.

In a first look at their debut trial, radio DJ Moyles is seen lying down inside a chamber, wearing goggles and a hard hat, as it begins to fill with cold water.

He squirms and shouts “You could have warmed it up a bit”, while Culture Club star Boy George appears to remain calm.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announce “Turn the taps” as Attwood and Douglas put their hands into small wall openings in a bid to unscrew pipe fittings inside.

However, the fittings are surrounded by hundreds of worms and the pair both scream.

Outside, McPartlin and Donnelly laugh as they watch.

Sunday’s launch episode saw a new batch of 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Two more arrivals have also been confirmed, with one expected to be former health secretary Matt Hancock.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

