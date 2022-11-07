Search

07 Nov 2022

Olivia Attwood withdraws from I’m A Celebrity after one day in the jungle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Olivia Attwood has withdrawn from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the former Love Island contestant, 31, had been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Attwood becomes the first contestant to leave the show, which launched on Sunday night.

A spokesman for ITV said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

During the launch episode, Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP, a Very Isolated Person, alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

This meant they spent their first night marooned on an island and also faced the first trial of the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

