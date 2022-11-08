Search

08 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Stars of The Crown hit the red carpet ahead of fifth series

08 Nov 2022 8:39 PM

Stars of The Crown have attended a premiere event ahead of the launch of the eagerly anticipated fifth series.

New cast members including Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki hit the red carpet in London ahead of their debuts in the hit Netflix series.

Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, alongside Sir Jonathan as the Duke of Edinburgh, with West and Debicki playing Charles and Diana.

Other new cast members include Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison, James Murray, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

The new series is set to cover storylines including Martin Bashir’s controversial Panorama interview with Diana and the subsequent media storm surrounding her relationship with Charles.

The series has already faced criticism from the likes of Dame Judi Dench and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair as a result of its plotlines.

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.

The drama returns on November 9.

