Matt Hancock showered with bugs and sludge during first I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock is seen crawling through dark tunnels and wading through sludge during his first trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A teaser shared by ITV ahead of Wednesday night’s show showed the former health secretary, 44, screaming as insects and thick liquid are poured on him from above.

Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh were confirmed as the two late entries to the series during Tuesday’s episode, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announcing they would go straight into their first trial, Beastly Burrows.

In the preview video, the pair are seen navigating a series of dark tunnels while wearing hard hats in search of stars for their new campmates.

At a junction, Hancock asks, “Which way do you want me to go?” prompting Walsh to respond: “I’m not a sat-nav, I don’t know!”

McPartlin and Donnelly are seen laughing as the pair argue.

Following the announcement that he would be participating in the show, the West Suffolk MP had the Conservative Party whip removed and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also expressed his “disappointment” at the decision to sign up.

Speaking ahead of his debut on the show, Hancock said: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.

“I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.

'Will you vote for Matt Hancock having to eat crocodile anus?' – @KayBurley 'I think there'll be a landslide across the country.' – @jreynoldsMP The shadow business sec says he "might tune in" to I'm A Celeb.https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5Ek3xJrtab — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 9, 2022

“I’ve watched the show over the years, I love how it gets down to the essence of people but it’s really entertaining as well.”

Addressing whether he thinks his colleagues in Parliament and the British public will be voting for him to do trials, he added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

He said that after the show he plans to return to Suffolk to hold a surgery with his constituents there, adding: “There are lots of different ways to communicate with the public and we (politicians) are wrong if we think you can only do that on the traditional political shows where you are mainly only talking to people who take an active interest in politics.

“It’s important we engage with everyone including young people in who our politicians are and this programme is a good way to do that. I am looking forward to it.”

Appearing on Sky News on Wednesday, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said his appearance on the show “demeans politics and the job that we do” adding: “Those people like Matt Hancock should remember it is a privilege to be a member of Parliament.”

Mr Reynolds said he would not be watching the series “heavily” but would be tuning in to see how Hancock was “getting on”.

Asked whether he would vote for Hancock to eat crocodile anus during the trials, he replied: “I think there will be a landslide across the country for Matt being volunteered for that kind of thing.”

During Tuesday’s episode, tensions began to grow between Boy George and Charlene White.

The Culture Club singer described the journalist as “very controlling” as the pair clashed over cooking and camp organisation.

Later during the episode, comedian Babatunde Aleshe successfully completed the Horrifying Heights challenge, securing all nine stars and earning the maximum number of meals for camp.

Former Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner also won a night in the more comfortable sleeping place of the RV.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.