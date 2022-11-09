Search

09 Nov 2022

Jennifer Aniston reveals she tried IVF in bid to get pregnant

Jennifer Aniston reveals she tried IVF in bid to get pregnant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she tried IVF in an attempt to get pregnant but has “zero regrets” now that “ship has sailed”.

In an interview with Allure magazine, the Friends actress, 53, also branded suggestions her marriage ended because she did not want to have children as “absolute lies”.

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green in the hit NBC sitcom, appeared on the cover of the magazine in a risque series of revealing designer outfits.

Discussing the effect media scrutiny has had on her over the years, she said: “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be.

“That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care.”

Aniston said she had been “trying to get pregnant” during that time.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she added.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Adding that she has “zero regrets”, Aniston continued: “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Aniston married Brad Pitt in 2000 and they divorced five years later. She was with Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2018 and they married in 2015.

Aniston said there was a “narrative that I was just selfish” and that she only cared about her career.

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she added.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.

“It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media