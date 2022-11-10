Matt Hancock hunts for stars underwater in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock is seen trapped inside a cage partially submerged underwater water as he dives down to collect stars in his latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial.

The former health secretary, who was seen on screen for the first time in the ITV show on Wednesday night, was voted to do Thursday’s Tentacles of Terror Bushtucker Trial.

In a preview of the challenge, the 44-year-old hunts for stars to earn meals for the camp while avoiding the pincers of small crayfish.

Your votes mean that @MattHancock will face The Tentacles of Terror in tomorrow night's show. 🐙 How many stars do you reckon he'll be bringing back for Camp? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NiMYBTIuiS — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 9, 2022

Hosts Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin watch as Hancock tackles the trial, with Donnelly commenting: “You’ve got to hold your breath for a long time…”

He later adds: “Good going this, down we go again, your air hole gets smaller…”, to which McPartlin quips: “What did you call him?” and Donnelly replies jokingly: “Air hole…”

The West Suffolk MP joined the cast of the reality show on Wednesday after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

His jungle arrival was met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his campmates.

That episode drew in an average of 7.9 million viewers, up on last year’s equivalent episode by 2.1 million, according to overnight figures from ITV.

Shortly after arriving, he took part in the Beastly Burrows Bushtucker Trial challenge alongside fellow late entry Seann Walsh – before being selected again by the public to face a second.

Politicians are voting in droves for Matt Hancock to face his fears in the jungle. Cabinet secretary @chhcalling confirms staff in the Houses of Parliament have downloaded the ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ app.#KayBurley LT pic.twitter.com/Dk1S1VCZPs — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 10, 2022

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris suggested on Thursday that “quite a lot” of politicians have downloaded the show’s app to vote for Hancock to take part in more trials.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, he said: “He should be here with us voting and debating in Parliament.”

He added: “So, I know the format of the show. I do believe there’s quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who’ve downloaded a certain app so they can vote. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing.

“I read this morning what he said about how he wants to prove that all MPs are human, and that’s actually, you know, that is true. All MPs are human, but I think we do that every day in our constituencies and what we do in Parliament.”

During Wednesday’s episode, comedian Walsh, who made headlines in 2018 when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones, doubled over in fits of laughter after meeting Hancock in the jungle.

He later exclaimed in the Bush Telegraph “Matt Hancock!” before laughing even more.

Hancock caused a further stir as he entered the main camp, with many of the show’s famous faces shocked to see the MP, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the show.

Following their arrival, radio DJ Chris Moyles paid a visit to the Bush Telegraph and said: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived.

“One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one – I’ve got to go back and double check.”

Also speaking in the Bush Telegraph, soap star Sue Cleaver said: “I don’t know what to say.”

Later, in a one-on-one exchange with Hancock, Loose Women star Charlene White asked him: “Why are you here?”

“Because, honest truth, there are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings,” Hancock replied, to which White flashed a disbelieving look.

Hosts McPartlin and Donnelly also took Hancock’s arrival as an opportunity to poke fun at UK politics and jokingly addressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I’m not sure how Matt is going to cope in camp though,” McPartlin said.

“You know, surrounded by people who don’t know what they’re doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day.”

Hancock and Walsh left campmates somewhat disappointed after winning only six out of 11 stars in the Beastly Burrows challenge.

Politics-watchers joined regular viewers to watch Hancock’s arrival on Wednesday, while some political opponents hit out at the MP once again for his decision to enter the jungle.

The Liberal Democrats’ Twitter account said: “Never mind #ImACeleb and trying to win meals for a jungle camp, Matt Hancock should be in the UK, in his office, and delivering for constituents wondering where their next meal will come from.

“You’re not a celebrity. You’re an MP with a job to do.”

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV.