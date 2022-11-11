Search

11 Nov 2022

First look at Claudia Winkleman in new BBC series The Traitors

First look at Claudia Winkleman in new BBC series The Traitors

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Claudia Winkleman is pictured flanked by two mysterious hooded figures in a first glimpse at the BBC’s new competition series, The Traitors.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host is seen against the backdrop of the Scottish castle where the game is set.

The Traitors will debut on BBC One on Tuesday November 29 at 9.30pm, after the Wales v England game in the Men’s Fifa World Cup.

The second episode will air on Wednesday November 30 at 9.15pm following Poland v Argentina, and the third at 9pm on Thursday December 1.

The first three episodes will also be available on iPlayer from 10.30pm on the Tuesday.

In the show, based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, Winkleman greets 22 strangers as they arrive in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

To win the prize money, players must survive until the end of the competition and avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

At the start, a small number of players will be selected to be the traitors, while the rest will become the faithful and be unaware of the identity of their enemies.

Players can lose their place in the competition in one of two ways – each night the traitors meet in secret and decide to “murder” one of the faithful.

The following morning the remaining players discover who has been “murdered” when one of them fails to meet for breakfast.

Alternatively, players can be “banished” when, later in the day, all the players meet at the round table and decide to “banish” a player they suspect of being a traitor.

The player that is selected will then reveal if they are indeed a traitor or if they have actually chosen to banish a faithful.

When the competition draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with the entire amount.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media