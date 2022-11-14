The Chase beats This Morning at TV Choice Awards

The Chase has prevented ITV’s This Morning from getting its ninth win at the TV Choice Awards.

The ITV game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, won its first award for best daytime show at the award ceremony hosted by comedian Jo Brand at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

It is the first time since the pandemic that the awards, which showcase what viewers voted for as their favourite shows, have returned in-person.

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing won best talent show for its 19th series, beating ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer and Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

Judge Shirley Ballas told the PA news agency: “We love to win awards (on) Strictly… I think the show deserves it.”

Fellow judge Anton Du Beke said: “That’s the greatest (award)… you could have being voted for by the viewers, which is of course the reason why we make it.

“We hope that everyone is still enjoying it. We’ve been going for a while now and we’re loving doing it.”

ITV’s Emmerdale was named best soap and its star Mark Charnock won best soap actor for his moving performance as stroke survivor Marlon Dingle.

Charnock told PA that “raising awareness” was the point and everything else was a “bonus”.

He added that he did not have a speech prepared for the win.

Charnock said: “I think I’ll just wing it, which is what will happen is I’ll just get on stage, collapse, and (they’ll) just drag me off.”

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! won its 17th best reality show award while Channel 4 saw Gogglebox named best entertainment show.

Presenter Denise van Outen, who is paired with Blue singer Duncan James on Celebrity Gogglebox, said: “It tends to win a lot. And we love doing it.

“It’s not pre-planned… so we just react to what we’re being shown.”

The BBC’s Call The Midwife won best family drama while the star of the period drama Jenny Agutter was named best actress.

Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, joked to PA before the results: “See if (Call The Midwife doesn’t) win, (the tables) are going up in the air.”

He added the secret was “nuns, nurses and the little babies”.

Netflix won best new drama with LGBT+ romance Heartstopper, best comedy performance for Ricky Gervais’s After Life and best drama series for romance period drama Bridgerton.

ITV’s Long Lost Family won the best lifestyle award, best actor went to Cillian Murphy for BBC period crime drama Peaky Blinders and best factual show went to Channel 5’s This Week On The Farm.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV picked up the best food show award and Gillian Wright took home the best actress award for her portrayal of Jean Slater in BBC soap EastEnders.