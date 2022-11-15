Search

15 Nov 2022

Vanessa Feltz: Matt Hancock should seek forgiveness from his family, not on TV

Vanessa Feltz says that if Matt Hancock “truly seeks forgiveness” he should seek it from his wife and children, rather than on a reality television show.

The broadcaster said that “playing silly games on the small screen” did not achieve “any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

It comes after the former health secretary prepares to face his second full week in the Australian jungle.

On Monday night’s episode the 44-year-old was not selected to face the Bushtucker trial for the first time since he appeared on the show.

But writing in The Daily Express, Feltz, 60, urged viewers not to “confuse Hancock the politician with Hancock the performer”.

“Winning over celeb pals and convincing viewers you’re not as repellent as you appeared, when on your best behaviour and aware there’s a lens pointing right at you, is no way to secure earthly redemption,” the 60-year-old wrote.

“If you truly seek forgiveness seek it from your wife and children.

“If you want rehabilitation, meet the families bereaved by Covid still seeking explanations for the decisions that robbed them of their loved ones.


“Let no one be foolish enough to think a stint playing silly games on the small screen achieves any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

Feltz added that she felt sorry for his fellow campmates including Mike Tindall and Charlene White who, she said would look like “cowards” for being friendly to Hancock and “bullies” if they were hostile.

The broadcaster has had her own share of involvement in reality television, having been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing.

She announced in July that she was leaving her shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London.

