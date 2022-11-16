Search

16 Nov 2022

Chris Moyles showered with cockroaches during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Chris Moyles showered with cockroaches during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 12:20 PM

Chris Moyles is showered with cockroaches as he attempts to release a star using a tiny spanner in the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial, Boiling Point.

In a preview of Wednesday’s episode, the radio DJ, 48, mutters to himself as he struggles to find the right direction to turn the tool.

The trial sees him enter a metal shed housing a glowing and rusted boiler in search of stars with which to secure meals for his campmates.

Sarcastically thanking co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as creepy crawlies rain down upon him, he begins searching for stars.

“Come on guys,” he shouts, prompting laughter from the presenting duo.

“Lefty loosey, righty tighty,” jokes Donnelly before McPartlin adds: “Chris, hold the star with one hand and move the spanner with the other hand. He clearly does not do any DIY around his own house.”

His trial comes after former health secretary Matt Hancock was spared from undergoing the ITV show’s Bushtucker trials twice in a row, freeing them up for other contestants.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, had previously been selected by the public to undergo the unpleasant challenges six straight times.

Moyles took part in the previous Bushtucker trial, Angel of Agony, alongside Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe.

During that trial, which saw Culture Club star Boy George, 61, chanting while navigating a box full of critters to find a star, the trio struggled to hold their nerves and won just three out of the 11 available stars.

Moyles became increasingly agitated by the critters that were falling on him as the trial progressed, saying: “Why did I wear shorts.”

Tuesday’s episode also saw Hancock share his views on the state of UK politics, telling campmates ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.

Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power,” to which Hancock replied: “Yeah, he will be.”

Hancock continues to face criticism from campaigners and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about appearing on the show.

On Tuesday, campaigners flew a banner over the I’m A Celebrity campsite, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”.

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday.

It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees which is working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media