16 Nov 2022

Ferne McCann apologises to acid attack victim amid alleged voice note leak

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 1:25 PM

Ferne McCann has apologised to acid attack victim Sophie Hall after claiming voice messages leaked online were “manipulated and edited”.

The reality TV star, 32, said she felt she had “no choice” but to address the audio messages in which she allegedly called Ms Hall ugly and stupid.

In a statement released on Instagram, she wrote: “I am aware that people will have a number of questions about the voice messages being put into the public domain and purportedly sent by me.

“Most importantly I want to apologise to all the victims of Arthur Collins abhorrent actions in 2017 that they have to relive that night and the pain that followed because this matter is again in the public domain.

“In particular I want to apologise to Sophie Hall. I do not believe her to be ugly or stupid. She has been brave beyond belief.

“Arthur Collins’ crimes created genuine victims so I am not trying to portray myself as one.”

The TV star who appeared in The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) said she was unable to elaborate on details because there are “important and significant” legal proceedings preventing her from “setting the record straight at this stage”.

The statement added: “What I can say is that the voice messages that are being released are manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context.

“Even so, I will have said things that are untrue and I did not believe – but I did so to protect my family and myself from serious harm and in the face of significant threats.”

ITV have continued to pause airing Ferne McCann: First Time Mum after Essex Police confirmed that they were investigating the first allegations of leaked voice messages.

A statement from Essex Police said: “We are investigating a report of malicious communication which was made to us in Brentwood on Thursday 29 September.

“We have spoken to the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, and our enquiries are ongoing.”

McCann shares a five-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the attack.

Earlier this year she announced her engagement to property developer Lorri Haines.

