Search

24 Jul 2022

Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 12:55 AM

English heavyweight Tom Aspinall was forced to quit after just 15 seconds of his top-of-the bill Ultimate Fighting Championship bout with American Curtis Blaydes on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Atherton in Greater Manchester, ranked sixth in the division, fell to the mat in pain after his knee gave way during the opening exchanges of the fight at London’s O2 Arena.

Aspinall had tried to make a typically fast start and he landed with an early kick to fourth-ranked Blaydes’ thigh, but he buckled after planting his foot and could not continue.

It was an anti-climactic end to a hugely anticipated contest between the heavyweight contenders.

In the other main event of the night, Sweden’s Jack Hermansson beat Chris Curtis of the United States at middleweight with a unanimous points decision.

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett won his clash with American Jordan Leavitt after a second-round submission.

Pimblett started brightly but was taken down early on by Leavitt, who controlled large parts of the first round. Pimblett turned the tables in the second and a rear naked choke proved decisive.

Pimblett’s fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann claimed an impressive victory over American Hannah Goldy. McCann triumphed by technical knockout when the referee stepped in after a quick right hand and spinning elbow combination downed her opponent by the fence in the first round.

As a raucous crowd roared their approval, Everton fan McCann took the opportunity to voice her frustration at her football club’s recent struggles.
“I will not let you down,” she said in her post-fight interview. “I am not Everton Football Club!”

In the opening fight on the main card, Scotland’s Paul Craig lost a unanimous points verdict after a tight light heavyweight bout with Switzerland’s Volkan Oezdemir.

Ukraine’s Nikita Krylov claimed a quick first-round victory over Swede Alexander Gustafsson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media