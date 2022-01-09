Search

11 Jan 2022

Josh Duhamel reveals engagement to Audra Mari with ex Fergie sending 'congrats'

Josh Duhamel reveals engagement to Audra Mari with ex Fergie sending ‘congrats’

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Josh Duhamel has announced he proposed to model girlfriend Audra Mari with a message in a bottle.

The Transformers star, 49, shared the news of their beachside engagement to social media on Saturday – Mari’s 28th birthday.

Black Eyed Peas star Fergie, Duhamel’s ex-wife of eight years, sent the happy couple her congratulations.

Duhamel posted a photo to Instagram of the pair on a sunny beach holding a note which read “Audra Mari will you marry me?”.

He captioned the post: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

Famous faces and friends celebrated the couple, including singer Fergie, who wrote “Congrats!!!” with a string of green heart emojis.

Duhamel and Fergie, who announced their separation in 2017, are parents to eight-year-old son Axl.

Fellow actors Matt Lanter and Ryan Rottman also commented “Congrats my man!” and “Yesssssssssss. Congratulations” with a ring emoji.

Duhamel starred as Captain William Lennox in the Transformers series and also featured in the 2010 romcom When In Rome, 2011’s New Year’s Eve and recently in the Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Mari is a model who has also competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and went on to represent America at the Miss World competition.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2019.

