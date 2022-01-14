Search

14 Jan 2022

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have now died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.

Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.

Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 4,602 people tested positive through only a PCR test and 1,375 people through a PCR test following an LFD test, while 3,933 people tested positive through only an LFD test.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has said that the Omicron wave of coronavirus appears to be “decelerating”, though he stressed that more data is needed for a definitive answer.

Authorities said that, while improving, there continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by laboratories which has had an impact on turnaround times, “resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported”, and that Public Health Scotland is continuing to monitor the situation.

There were 1,544 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 16 on the previous day, with 50 in intensive care, down eight.

So far, 4,396,802 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,060,859 have received their second dose, and 3,171,289 have received a third dose or booster.

Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.

Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.

