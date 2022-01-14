Search

15 Jan 2022

Frost and fog set to hit parts of the country

Frost and fog set to hit parts of the country

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Frost and fog are set to be a hazard for some parts of the country over the coming days.

The Met Office, which has urged everyone to “get the hot water bottles at the ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night”, has issued a yellow weather warning for fog for Friday and Saturday – which could cause travel disruption.

People in the East Midlands, East of England, the North East, Wales plus Yorkshire and Humber have been told to brace for the thick fog and freezing temperatures.

With fog patches set to spread overnight, the warning states that “some dense fog patches are possible, with visibilities perhaps dropping to between 50-100m in a few places”.

The forecasters say the fog could become quite widespread and perhaps dense, especially for central and eastern parts of England.

Blighted visibility could bring  hazardous driving conditions in some areas, slower journey times for road trips and possible delays to bus and train services.

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -5C in some rural spots across England and Wales, while regions further north and in the far west will stay above freezing due to increased cloud cover.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media