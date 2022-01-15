Search

16 Jan 2022

Harry told Oprah of shock at removal of security and how he pushed back

Harry told Oprah of shock at removal of security and how he pushed back

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Having his security detail removed came as a “shock”, the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in the bombshell interview about his departure from royal life alongside his wife.

Harry told the US television host he “never thought” he would have his security detail removed upon deciding to step back from royal duties, and had “pushed back” at the time.

During the sit-down interview, broadcast in March last year, the Duchess of Sussex said she had written to her husband’s family urging them not to “pull his security”.

Harry said: “I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So that was a shock to me.”

Meghan said that despite her pleas, the couple had been told “it’s just not possible”.

She said: “I even wrote letters to his family saying: ‘Please, it’s very clear the protection of me or Archie is not a priority, I accept that, that is fine – please keep my husband safe. I see the death threats, I see the racist propaganda, please keep him safe, please don’t pull his security and announce to the world when he and we are most vulnerable.’

“And they said it’s just not possible.”

Harry said while he and Meghan had changed status in stepping back from their royal roles, the risk remained.

Gripping his wife’s hand, he said: “Their justification was a change in status. I pushed back and said is there a change of threat or risk?

“Eventually, I got the confirmation that no, the risk hasn’t changed but due to our change of status – we would no longer be ‘official’ members of the royal family.”

Harry first offered to personally pay for police protection in the UK for himself and his family during the so-called Sandringham summit in January 2020, but a legal representative for the duke said that offer “was dismissed”.

Harry has now filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for such protection while in the UK.

The legal representative said he wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but the family-of-four are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media