16 Jan 2022

Coastguard appoints first full-time chaplain in its 200-year history

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

A full-time chaplain has been appointed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for the first time in its 200-year history to provide support for its frontline staff.

Reverend Tom Ebbens, who has worked as a volunteer for the Coastguard both in its operations centres handling distress calls as well as a coastal officer, has been appointed to the position following a pilot project.

The 30-year-old said that his role is to provide extra support to colleagues of any faith or none.

Mr Ebbens, who is also a curate with the Church of England in Cornwall and will be based at Falmouth, said: “I see a major part of this job as being a companion on whatever road someone is currently on, wherever it takes them.

“People have fears and concerns, worries and challenges and sometimes they need someone to walk with them in those dark moments, to listen, to share the hurt and support them through that difficult time.

“People will often say things to a chaplain that they wouldn’t say to anyone else and that has got to be held somewhere, respected and acknowledged. Chaplaincy is a great thing for that to provide that service.”

Director of HM Coastguard Claire Hughes said: “This is a landmark appointment in terms of our service.

“Tom is going to bring another level of care alongside the welfare-led support systems we already have in place such as trauma risk management.

“He’s already proved that the care of chaplaincy can reach all people across all parts of the MCA as well as those serving in HM Coastguard.

“People know they can talk to him in confidence about their concerns and problems and that he will provide the support they need.”

