Search

16 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 16

What the papers say – January 16

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

The nation’s front pages focus on Boris Johnson and his attempt to hold onto his leadership as more Tory MPs join the chorus calling for his reignition. Also featured is the embattled Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles this week as the monarchy moves to distance itself from his sexual assault case.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story and photo featuring Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson at a West End club in London breaching Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

The Observer says Tory MPs will oust the Prime Minister from Downing Street if he tries to doge the blame for “partygate”.

The Sunday Express cites a senior Government source’s claim that all Covid restrictions will be dropped across England in 10 days, which comes as Mr Johnson “fights for his political life”.

The Sunday Times also reports the PM will be taking desperate measures to “save his own skin”, including a “mass clearout of No 10” and a “series of populist announcements” as he “blames everyone but himself for the crisis”.

The Sunday Mirror carries the latest in the Duke of York’s sexual assault case, with the paper reporting the embattled royal’s lawyers plan to adopt a “false memory” line of questioning with his accuser .

Sunday People also focuses on the duke after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears revealed in new figures that long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes the Government is imposing new “party taxes” on celebration supplies including plastic wine glasses, cutlery and balloons.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media