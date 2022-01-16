Search

16 Jan 2022

Hostage-taker killed in US synagogue stand-off was British

A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British.

The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday.

The man could be heard ranting, in what appeared to be a British accent, on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

One hostage who had been held was released during the hours-long stand-off and three others got out at about 9pm local time when an FBI Swat team entered the building, authorities said.

The hostage-taker was killed and the FBI said a team would investigate “the shooting incident”.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Sunday: “We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said they have been in contact with their legal attache offices in London and Israel.

He told reporters: “Our investigation will have global reach. We have been in contact already with multiple FBI legats to include Tel Aviv and London.”

