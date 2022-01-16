Search

16 Jan 2022

Gardening broadcaster and writer Peter Seabrook dies at 86

Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook has died at the age of 86.

The horticulturalist, who presented programmes including Gardeners’ World and wrote a gardening column for The Sun for more than 40 years, died after suffering a heart attack on Friday, several media outlets have reported.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said it would “miss him enormously”.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “We are very sad to hear that one of the greatest champions of horticulture, Peter Seabrook, has died.

“Peter had the most incredible career in horticulture and exhibited at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for decades and was regularly at RHS events, gardens and flower shows.

“Through his work as a broadcaster, writer and gardener he helped and inspired so many people to garden and grow.

“As well as raising the profile and importance of horticulture, he was passionate about getting young people gardening. We will miss him enormously.

Mr Seabrook had two children, Alison and Roger, with his wife, Margaret.

The BBC reported that his children said in a joint statement: “He leaves a big gap in our lives. We are grateful that he was able to live a long and active life, pursuing what he loved right up to the end.

“The messages of appreciation that have come from people who worked with him – some going back many years and some very recent – are overwhelming.”

Mr Seabrook, from Chelmsford, Essex, was born in 1935 and studied horticulture at the nearby Writtle College, graduating in 1956.

While undertaking national service he trained as a florist before becoming a director of the seed and gardening company Cramphorn.

He went on to work for Bord na Mona, or Irish Peat Board, as a technical representative, before becoming a consultant and director.

He began his career as a broadcaster in 1965 with BBC Home Service, before  appearing on In Your Garden and Gardeners’ Question Time.

From 1975 he presented BBC television programmes including Gardeners’ World, Pebble Mill at One and coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.

He was also known in the United States for hosting The Victory Garden on PBS for more than two decades.

He was made an MBE for his services in 2005.

