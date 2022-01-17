Search

17 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 17

What the papers say – January 17

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Boris Johnson’s efforts to “save his own skin” as the heat increases over Downing Street parties dominate the national papers as the working week begins.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister was questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray as part of her investigation into “partygate”.

Boris Johnson is set to “axe” senior officials “as he tries to save his own skin”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Labour are quoted on the front of The Guardian accusing the PM of targeting the BBC in a desperate attempt to save his own premiership.

The Daily Express refers to Mr Johnson’s allies as saying he will fight tooth and nail to save his political future with a blitz of popular policies.

Tory MPs, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, call in the Daily Mail for Sir Keir Starmer to apologise for drinking with colleagues in a Labour office in April.

The Times says the PM will call in the military to stem the flow of migrant boats crossing the Channel, while The Independent reports child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adult strangers due to increased numbers.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, is quoted by i as saying Mr Johnson announcing initiatives and potentially sacking staff “will not be enough to repair trust with Parliament and the nation”.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Queen will not help the the Duke of Sussex as he attempts to arrange police protection while in the UK, in a story also covered by the Daily Star.

World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia and branded an “icon of anti-vaxxers”, according to Metro.

And the Financial Times says pharmaceutical firms GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are holding out for a £60 billion bid from Unilever for their consumer healthcare joint venture.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media