What the papers say – January 17

Boris Johnson’s efforts to “save his own skin” as the heat increases over Downing Street parties dominate the national papers as the working week begins.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister was questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray as part of her investigation into “partygate”.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister was questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray as part of her investigation into "partygate".

Boris Johnson is set to “axe” senior officials “as he tries to save his own skin”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Labour are quoted on the front of The Guardian accusing the PM of targeting the BBC in a desperate attempt to save his own premiership.

Labour are quoted on the front of The Guardian accusing the PM of targeting the BBC in a desperate attempt to save his own premiership.

The Daily Express refers to Mr Johnson’s allies as saying he will fight tooth and nail to save his political future with a blitz of popular policies.

Tory MPs, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, call in the Daily Mail for Sir Keir Starmer to apologise for drinking with colleagues in a Labour office in April.

The Times says the PM will call in the military to stem the flow of migrant boats crossing the Channel, while The Independent reports child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adult strangers due to increased numbers.

The Times says the PM will call in the military to stem the flow of migrant boats crossing the Channel.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, is quoted by i as saying Mr Johnson announcing initiatives and potentially sacking staff “will not be enough to repair trust with Parliament and the nation”.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, is quoted by i as saying Mr Johnson announcing initiatives and potentially sacking staff "will not be enough to repair trust with Parliament and the nation".

Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Queen will not help the the Duke of Sussex as he attempts to arrange police protection while in the UK, in a story also covered by the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports the Queen will not help the the Duke of Sussex as he attempts to arrange police protection while in the UK, in a story also covered by the Daily Star.

World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia and branded an “icon of anti-vaxxers”, according to Metro.

And the Financial Times says pharmaceutical firms GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are holding out for a £60 billion bid from Unilever for their consumer healthcare joint venture.