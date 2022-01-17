Search

17 Jan 2022

Police take no action over tweet that revealed JK Rowling’s home

Police take no action over tweet that revealed JK Rowling’s home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

A tweet posted by trans activists targeting JK Rowling will not be treated as criminal, Police Scotland have said.

The Harry Potter author contacted officers after campaigners posted a photograph of her Edinburgh house in November that revealed the property’s address.

It included trans activists standing by the house and carrying placards with slogans such as “trans liberation now”.

Ms Rowling, who has been criticised for her views on transgender people and biological sex, said the photo made her a victim of “doxxing” – the act of publishing private personal information about an individual or organization, usually online, to enable others to take action.

On Monday, Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established.

At the time, the author, 56, tweeted in response to the activists, saying: “I have to assume [they] thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.

“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.

“Perhaps, and I’m just throwing this out there, the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

The campaigners deleted the photo the day after it was posted.

They said the decision was made after they received “serious and threatening transphobic messages”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media