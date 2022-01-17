Search

17 Jan 2022

PM based at Chequers in early days of pandemic ‘to protect pregnant Carrie’

PM based at Chequers in early days of pandemic ‘to protect pregnant Carrie’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Boris and Carrie Johnson decamped from Downing Street to their country residence of Chequers – with the Prime Minister commuting back and forth – in the early days of the pandemic because it was safer for Mr Johnson’s pregnant then-fiancee, No 10 has said.

Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister and his now-wife based themselves at the Buckinghamshire country house in March 2020 after Mrs Johnson was deemed vulnerable due to being heavily pregnant.

It comes after news website Tortoise reported that Mr Johnson had commuted back and forth to Downing Street between March 16 and 27, despite guidance against non-essential travel and then later that people should “remain in their primary residence”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “At the time, as you know, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise social contacts, so in line with clinical guidance and to minimise the risk to her they were based at Chequers during that period, with the Prime Minister commuting to Downing Street to work.”

The spokesman said that Mrs Johnson would have been at risk staying in No 10 because the buildings were both residences and a place of work and that “someone living there would also use the same entrance to the hundreds of individuals that work within Downing Street”.

The spokesman said the guidance on not travelling to second homes did not come in until March 22, “at which point the Prime Minister and his wife were already based in Chequers, acting in line with clinical guidance”.

And when asked if the PM was therefore putting his wife at risk by commuting during the period, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister was leading the coronavirus response, the pandemic response, and in line with a number of individuals who were required to still be in work… that’s why the Prime Minister was coming to No 10 for necessary work meetings.”

The spokesman said there would have been staff at Chequers with the couple, and when asked if they had any non-work visitors he said: “Well, they were acting in accordance with the guidance and any subsequent legislation at all times. So beyond that, I don’t have any more to add.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media