Search

17 Jan 2022

Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well

Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

A teenage girl who went missing after last being seen in a nightclub has been found safe and well, Thames Valley Police said.

Marnie Clayton, 18, was found in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon after last being seen at Atik nightclub on William Street in Windsor at around 2am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Ms Clayton, from Bracknell, Berkshire, was reported missing just after 3am by her family when she did not return home.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have arrested a 21-year-old man in Basingstoke on suspicion of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

The man, from Reading, remains in police custody.

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said Miss Clayton was found thanks to a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, who were helped by thousands of people sharing their missing person appeal.

Mr Greenwood said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her home to her family, who were naturally extremely concerned for her.

“This outcome is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in Hampshire, when, working on information received from some of the hundreds of calls since Marnie was reported missing, we have managed to locate her.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to locate her and extend this also to the local and national media.

“It cannot be underestimated how important the information received was in locating Marnie safe and well.

“I am very proud of all of our officers and staff and colleagues in Hampshire for their work, and also all of the members of our local community who shared appeals and called us with the information which has helped us bring Marnie home.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media