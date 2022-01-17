In Pictures: Clear skies provide fine views of Wolf Moon

Skygazers across the UK are enjoying the first full moon of 2022 – also known as the Wolf Moon.
The January full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon by native North Americans because wolves can be heard howling at the moon more at this time of year.
It was believed that wolves howled more during the winter due to hunger.
