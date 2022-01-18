Search

18 Jan 2022

Law on sale of knives to under-18s to be tightened, says policing minister

Law on sale of knives to under-18s to be tightened, says policing minister

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Measures making it harder for young people to buy knives and corrosive products, including online, have been set out by the Government in its latest effort to tackle youth violence.

Under new guidance expected to come into force in April, the sale and delivery of corrosive products to under-18s will be banned and rules on the sale of knives to under-18s strengthened.

Age verification requirements will be tightened at both the point of sale and delivery, with specific requirements on the labelling of packages containing knives or corrosive substances to prevent them being handed over to under-18s.

It will also become an offence to possess a corrosive substance in a public place.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “Too many lives have already been lost to youth violence and it horrifies me that young people carry or use such dangerous weapons like knives and acids.

“We all have a moral duty to do everything we can to stop the illegal possession of such weapons and these measures will be vital to stop them getting into the hands of the young people of Britain.

“Knife crime has fallen since 2019, but we are determined to eradicate this entirely.

“These new measures will help to stop them getting on to our streets, and we are already investing significantly in early intervention programmes which divert young people away from crime and into education and jobs.”

The measures are contained in draft statutory guidance on the implementation of the final elements of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

Ministers said they are being published now to give retailers, delivery companies, the police and others time to prepare for when they come into force in the spring.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media