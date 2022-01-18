Search

18 Jan 2022

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson ‘excited’ by new radio show

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson ‘excited’ by new radio show

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson has told how her new job hosting a live radio show “feels like coming home”.

The former MSP, who now sits in the House of Lords, has been announced as the presenter of Times Radio’s Friday afternoon show.

Before entering politics, Baroness Davidson worked as a journalist and said she was “very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting” in the programme, which will “take a deep look at the big political issues of the week”.

The Conservative is taking over the slot previously hosted by Giles Coren, with her first show due to air on February 18.

Tweeting about the move, she said: “I was a journalist and broadcaster for over a decade before I entered politics, so coming back to live radio feels like coming home.

“Looking forward to Friday afternoons immensely and thank you to @TimesRadio for this brilliant opportunity.”

She went on to state: “Times Radio is only 18 months old but has already established itself as a must-listen destination for politicians and voters of every hue.

“Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times. I’m very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting, for a new show which will take a deep look at the big political issues of the week, as well as anticipating what the weekend has in store.”

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation. Now Times Radio listeners have a chance to hear what a great live radio broadcaster she is.

“Ruth will dive into politics, as they’d expect, but also culture, entertainment and sport – plus all the breaking news of the day. Ruth’s take on the world is a perfect fit for Times Radio.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media