18 Jan 2022

Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial postponed due to court backlog

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back seven months due to the ongoing backlog of court cases.

His hearing had been fixed for next Monday at Manchester Crown Court but no courtroom at the venue is available to take the case.

On Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley explained: “Unfortunately it has become necessary to vacate this trial from the list.

“The reason for this is because there is not a court available to accommodate this trial.

“Due to the large backlog of court cases which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, this is a situation which is a daily reality for the criminal courts.”

Chris Daw QC, representing Giggs, said: “I have of course explained the situation to him and he is extremely disappointed at the development.

“He is grateful efforts have been made to fix the earliest possible new date.”

Giggs, 47, who did not attend today’s hearing, will now face trial on August 8.

Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is on leave from his position as manager of Wales who he won 64 caps for as a player.

In his time at Old Trafford, the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

News

