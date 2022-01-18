Search

18 Jan 2022

Johnson: Putin cannot be allowed to ‘rewrite the rules’ over Ukraine

Johnson: Putin cannot be allowed to ‘rewrite the rules’ over Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

The UK is doing “everything possible” to support the people of Ukraine in the face of a Russian “disinformation campaign”, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that Russian president Vladimir Putin “must not be allowed to rewrite the rules” of international relations as tensions continued to mount.

The UK has promised anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in response to a Russian military build-up on the border, with around 100 British troops involved in a training operation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson addressed the situation during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“He said the UK is doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people in the face of a disinformation campaign from Russia aimed at undermining its sovereign neighbour.

“The UK remains open to further talks with Russia.

“The Prime Minister said that President Putin must not be allowed to rewrite the rules and that as a free democracy must continue to be allowed to aspire to Nato membership.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Monday that the UK was supplying light anti-armour defensive weapons, with a “small number” of UK personnel travelling to the country to provide training.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is a small infantry training team deploying to assist the Ukrainian armed forces to become familiar with the defensive systems we are providing and ensure they are able to use them as soon as possible.

“Operation Orbital, our training deployment in Ukraine, has a routine commitment of around 100 personnel – that will fluctuate depending on the type of training taking place.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media