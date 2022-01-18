Andrew and Harry likely to receive Platinum Jubilee medal

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex are likely to be presented with the Platinum Jubilee medal marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

With Harry stepping back as a senior royal and Andrew being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, there had been mounting speculation as to whether the pair would get the medal.

The list of recipients has yet to be finalised, it is understood, but traditionally the Queen has presented commemorative jubilee medals to her wider family – both working and non-working royals – after paying privately for them.

The medal, which has been designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, will be awarded to individual George and Victoria Cross recipients and serving members of the armed forces and emergency services, among others, as a token of the nation’s thanks to those who diligently serve the public.

Members of the royal household – from private secretaries to housemaids – are also eligible if they have completed one year of qualifying service.

The medal, which is made of nickel silver, features an image of the Queen with the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def”, which stands for “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith”.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the Express newspaper that even Wallis Simpson, the widow of the former king the Duke of Windsor, received a Silver Jubilee medal in 1977.

Mr Vickers said: “I asked and was told, ‘She was entitled to it so she was sent one’.”

Andrew’s dramatic fall in the standing of the royal family came after Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him took a major step forward last week, when a judge threw out a motion by the duke’s lawyers to dismiss the sexual assault case and ruled it can go to trial.

The duke denies all the allegations.

He retains his rank as vice-admiral in the Royal Navy and remains, as does Harry, a counsellor of state – a position which means they have the authority to carry out certain duties of the monarch in her absence.