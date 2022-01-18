Search

18 Jan 2022

Councillor ‘in and out of consciousness’ after incident which saw death of wife

Councillor ‘in and out of consciousness’ after incident which saw death of wife

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

A town councillor remains “in and out of consciousness” following a violent incident which saw the death of his 86-year-old wife.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack on Freda Walker and 88-year-old Kenneth Walker, who is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Derbyshire Police said paramedics were called to the couple’s home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, early on Saturday.

Mrs Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband was found with life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby told reporters the force could not rule out the incident being a targeted attack, but there was nothing to suggest it was related to Mr Walker’s work as a councillor.

Addressing Mr Walker’s condition, ACC Kirby said: “I can’t talk specifically about injuries but I can say he’s in a critical but stable condition.

“I think it’s reasonable to say in the next few days we’ll have more understanding of the prognosis as well.

“I believe he’s been in and out of consciousness.”

A number of floral tributes could be seen outside the property on Station Road on Tuesday as a police cordon remained in place.

Some left messages saying “RIP Freda, you will be missed” and “we will keep you and your family in our prayers during this difficult time”.

ACC Kirby said a leading line of inquiry was still that the incident could have been an aggravated burglary.

The officer said they were also keeping an open mind as to whether there was one or more than one person responsible for the attack.

Speaking about whether it could have been a targeted attack, he said: “There’s nothing we can rule out in terms of targeting.

“There is nothing to say, though, that it’s anything to do with Ken’s work as a councillor or his other links to the local community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media