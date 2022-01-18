Search

18 Jan 2022

Giant pandas stay chubby on bamboo diet thanks to gut bacteria – study

Giant pandas stay chubby on bamboo diet thanks to gut bacteria – study

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Despite almost exclusively eating fibrous bamboo, giant pandas manage to stay chunky and healthy.

Researchers have found that the animals’ gut bacteria changes in the season when nutritious bamboo shoots become available.

This shift helps the bear gain weight and store more fat, and may help compensate for the lack of nutrients in seasons when there are only bamboo leaves to chew on, the study suggests.

Depending on what part of the grass they are eating, pandas need to eat around 26 to 84 pounds of bamboo every day.

First author Guangping Huang, at the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “This is the first time we established a causal relationship between a panda’s gut microbiota and its phenotype.

“We’ve known these pandas have a different set of gut microbiota during the shoot-eating season for a long time, and it’s very obvious that they are chubbier during this time of the year.”

A newborn panda is about the size of a stick of butter — about 1/900th the size of its mother — but females can grow up to about 200 pounds.

While males can grow up to about 300 pounds as adults, according to the WWF.

Researchers, led by Fuwen Wei at the Institute of Zoology, have been studying wild giant pandas living in the Qinling Mountains in central China for decades.

While they feed on fibrous bamboo for most of the year, during late spring and early summer, the animals get to enjoy protein-rich newly sprouted bamboo shoots.

The team say wild pandas have a significantly higher level of a bacterium called Clostridium butyricum in their gut during the shoot-eating season compared with the leaf-eating season.

In order to test if this change in gut bacteria could affect a panda’s metabolism, the researchers conducted a faecal transplant of panda faeces collected in the wild to germ-free mice.

The mice were then fed a bamboo-based diet that simulated what pandas eat for three weeks.

According to the study, the mice transplanted with panda faeces collected during shoot-eating season gained significantly more weight and had more fat than mice transplanted with faeces from leaf-eating season, despite consuming the same amount of food.

Further analysis revealed that the metabolic product of C. butyricum, butyrate, could lead to a process which increases the storage of fat.

The team next plans to map out more microorganisms in the panda’s gut and find out about their roles in affecting the animal’s health.

The research is published in the journal Cell Reports.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media