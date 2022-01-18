Search

18 Jan 2022

MP calls for law change on ‘immediate access’ to digital assets for next of kin

MP calls for law change on ‘immediate access’ to digital assets for next of kin

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

A DUP MP has called for a change in the law to give families “immediate access” to the digital data of their deceased loved ones.

Ian Paisley told the Commons his Bill would help prevent families “having to take costly or uncertain legal action against digital platforms”.

The MP for North Antrim said people are creating “an even larger digital footprint” throughout their lives, both personally and financially, which “may be buried beneath layers of cyber security”.

The law change, he said, “would clarify the position in the UK and protect the assets and legacy of an individual’s digital estate”.

It would, he added, “grant immediate access to the next of kin of a deceased or incapacitated person’s digital assets without having to take costly or uncertain legal action against digital platforms”.

There was, he said, a need to “unlock this labyrinth for the public”, adding: “My Bill would create a law where the default position would be that the next of kin of a deceased or incapacitated person would automatically gain access to the contents of the digital platforms held in the deceased person’s name on their digital device.”

He added: “It will allow the next of kin the automatic right to access to a person’s digital device and place a responsibility on the tech companies to unlock devices for those next of kin who do not have the access codes for devices left by the deceased.

“It will avoid unnecessary legal action by the next of kin.

“It will remove forever the unnecessary wall that will unlock – for many – happy memories and access to what they thought was lost, archive material about their loved one.

“Precious photos, videos, memories, messages, diaries and other material will be accessible to next of kin at the most difficult time in many families’ lives.”

Citing the “tragic story of 14-year-old Molly Russell”, Mr Paisley added: “This Bill will ensure digital data is available to investigators, above all that other bereaved parents do not have to experience what other families have gone through in accessing social media and other accounts of their children.”

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before killing herself in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

Her loved ones reportedly had to battle with social media sites to access her data, with the BBC saying one refused to release data without a court order, while another had deleted her account. A third said it had concerns over European data protection laws.

Mr Paisley’s Digital Devices (Access for Next of Kin) Bill was listed for a second reading on Friday February 4, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media