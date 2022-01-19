Search

19 Jan 2022

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary were called to a farm in the Moor Lane area about 4.25pm on Tuesday following a report of a serious accident.

It was reported a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer had fallen into a river after a bridge collapsed.

Eleven people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident, police said.

Despite the presence of emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue, one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A third person suffered a serious back injury and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary along with a number of others who were injured in the incident.

Road closures are in place and expected to continue for some time.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective inspector Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “My thoughts are very much with all those involved in what is a very sad and tragic incident.

“One man has sadly died and a number of people have suffered serious injuries.

“At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a bridge gave way. Those people were then thrown from the vehicle and trailer.

“Our investigation is at very early stages and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information which can help police is urged to call 101 quoting log 0953 of January 18.

