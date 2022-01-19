Search

19 Jan 2022

Duke of York’s Twitter account deleted as monarchy swiftly updates own website

Duke of York’s Twitter account deleted as monarchy swiftly updates own website

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

The Duke of York has deleted his Twitter account, just days after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military roles and he stopped using his HRH style.

Andrew’s official @TheDukeofYork handle now comes up with a blank page and the message “This account doesn’t exist”.

The bio used to read “The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York. Tweets sent by HRH are signed – AY.”

The British monarchy’s official website has also been swiftly updated as the institution seeks to distance itself from the Queen’s son, who is facing a civil sexual assault trial in the US.

Andrew still appears under the section “Members of the Royal Family”, but the list of his now ex-military posts and patronages has been removed.

Last week’s major development has been added, reading: “In January 2022, Buckingham Palace made a statement announcing that, with The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.”

Under the heading “Supporting the Queen”, Andrew’s official duties are listed in the past tense, such as attending Trooping the Colour and his Diamond Jubilee tour to India on behalf of the monarch.

The website states: “An important part of The Duke of York’s role was to support The Queen’s work as Head of State.”

The duke’s YouTube page is also no longer accessible, but his Instagram account @hrhthedukeofyork remained in place as of lunchtime on Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by the duke’s friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has strenuously denied the allegations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media