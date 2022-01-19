Search

PM dodges question on whether Douglas Ross is a ‘lightweight’

Boris Johnson dodged a question about whether he agrees with Jacob Rees-Mogg that the Scottish Conservative leader is a “lightweight”.

The Prime Minister was asked about Mr Rees-Mogg’s comment on Douglas Ross, which he made in retaliation when Mr Ross called for Mr Johnson to resign after he admitted attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons, claimed Mr Ross is “not a big figure” in the Conservative Party and described him as a “lightweight” during television interviews.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock challenged Mr Johnson to say if he agrees with his Cabinet colleague’s remarks about Mr Ross.

In response, Mr Johnson avoided mentioning Mr Ross and argued Conservatives in Scotland are doing “an excellent job”.

He said: “The Conservative approach to the union is one that I think is right for our country.

“We want to keep it together and I think Conservatives in Scotland do an excellent job and that’s why their stout defence of the union was repaid at the last election.”

Asked about the criticism last week, Mr Ross said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg, as anyone, is entitled to their opinions. I don’t have to agree with them.

“I’m not going to get into personal attacks.

“As I see, he’s entitled to his opinion, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“I disagree with Jacob Rees-Mogg on his characterisation of me, but he’s entitled to make it.”

