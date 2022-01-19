Search

19 Jan 2022

Update on foreign travel rules ‘in the next few days’ – PM

Update on foreign travel rules ‘in the next few days’ – PM

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

An announcement on easing Covid travel rules will be made “in the next few days”, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of people getting a booster jab if they want to travel abroad this summer.

In an update on pandemic restrictions in the Commons, Mr Johnson said: “We will certainly review testing arrangements for travel and the Health Secretary will be making a statement in the next few days on that.

“I think it’s very important everybody in the country understands that getting your booster, wherever you want to go in the world, getting your booster is going to be a pretty crucial thing to do.”

This was in response to former prime minister Theresa May, who asked when the Government will scrap the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a coronavirus test when entering England.

Downing Street later defended the decision not to immediately end these post-arrival tests.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “at this point in the pandemic” it was important to maintain “that extra layer of surveillance” to watch out for the emergence of new variants.

“We will review the rules by the end of January,” the spokesman said.

He continued: “Our expectation is that the vast majority of countries in the world will expect people to be boosted for entry into their country and so it’s vitally important that everyone understands that if you do want to travel this summer, you almost certainly will need to have been boosted.”

People travelling to the UK must pre-book a coronavirus test from a private supplier.

These can be lateral flow tests which typically cost around £19 and must be taken before the end of the second day after arrival.

There have been widespread concerns around the customer service and prices offered by many testing firms listed on the Government’s website.

Testing and quarantine requirements have also badly hit airlines and holiday firms as they have put many people off from booking trips.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media