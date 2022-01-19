Search

19 Jan 2022

The end of Plan B: the latest changes to England’s coronavirus rules

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Workers can return to offices and face masks can soon be removed under plans set out by Boris Johnson.

Here’s what the Prime Minister announced as he ended England’s Plan B measures:

Immediately: Guidance to work from home where possible has been lifted, in a move which could benefit businesses in town and city centres.

From January 20: Face coverings will no longer be advised for staff and pupils in classrooms.

From January 27: The Department for Education will remove national guidance on the use of face coverings in communal areas of schools. Masks could still be required where there are outbreaks, but only if Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi approves a request.

Nightclubs and other venues will no longer require a Covid pass for entry, although some may continue asking for one on a voluntary basis.

Face coverings will no longer be required by law in any settings, although guidance will suggest masks should still be considered in enclosed and crowded spaces.

March 24: The legal requirement to self-isolate if you have Covid-19 is expected to expire. The Prime Minister hopes to bring the date forward if the data allows.

News

