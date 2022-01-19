Search

19 Jan 2022

Cocaine worth £5m seized at Kent port

Cocaine worth £5m seized at Kent port

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

A haul of cocaine with a street value of millions has been seized at a port in Kent.

Taped packages of the class A drug were found by Border Force officers in the fan motor space of a container at Sheerness Port on Sunday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The stash of 56kg of cocaine, worth around £5 million when mixed and sold on the streets, was found in a container that had arrived from South America.

NCA senior investigating officer Adam Berry said: “This operation has seen criminal groups deprived of a substantial amount of profit.

“Working with our law enforcement partners like Border Force, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs into the UK and prevent the violence and exploitation that follows.”

The seizure is the second at Sheerness within a month, with 1.2 tonnes of cocaine found just before Christmas and seven arrests made.

Officials are not linking the two finds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media