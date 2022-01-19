Search

19 Jan 2022

Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from seven days to five in NI

Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from seven days to five in NI

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has indicated that the self-isolation period for Covid-19 will reduce from seven days to five.

Mr Givan tweeted that the Department of Health has confirmed that the new rule will apply from January 21.

In the same tweet, Mr Givan also indicated that he hoped progress can be made at the meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday to lift some Covid measures.

The First Minister, along with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, met with Health Minister Robin Swann, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young on Wednesday to discuss the latest state of the pandemic in the region.

Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill will travel to Londonderry on Thursday for a visit, and will remain in the city to virtually chair a meeting of the Executive.

Ministers are expected to consider a series of relaxations of Covid-19 rules.

The outcome of these discussions is to be announced at a press conference in Derry on Thursday afternoon.

Relaxations, if agreed, are likely to be introduced on a phased basis, and include some of the latest restrictions implemented, the PA news agency understands.

On December 22, a series of restrictions on the hospitality sector, including the closure of nightclubs from Boxing Day onward.

Mr Givan tweeted: “Today I’ve been engaging with colleagues & officials on what Covid measures can be lifted at tomorrow’s Executive.

“I’m hopeful we can make progress.”

Earlier this week, there were calls from the business community for relaxations to restrictions.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said predictions about how hard Omicron would hit had been “wide of the mark”, but added the effect of restrictions on businesses was “very real”.

The deaths of a further six people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were announced on Wednesday, as well as another 4,451 cases of the virus.

On Wednesday morning, there were 404 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 25 in intensive care.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media