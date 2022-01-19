Search

19 Jan 2022

Tracey Emin demands Number 10 remove artwork saying ‘current situation shameful’

Tracey Emin demands Number 10 remove artwork saying ‘current situation shameful’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Tracey Emin has demanded that Number 10 take down an artwork she gifted to the Government, saying the “current situation is shameful”.

More Passion, a neon piece by the Turner Prize-nominated artist, was installed in Downing Street in 2011 when David Cameron was prime minister.

Writing on Instagram, the 58-year-old said she had requested the piece be removed in protest at allegations of parties at the residence during lockdown.

She said: “This is my neon that hangs at 10 Downing Street. It was a gift from myself to the Government Art Collection.

“I am now in the process of requesting that my artwork be removed from 10 Downing Street.

“I feel More Passion is the last thing this present government needs. This current situation is shameful.”

Emin donated More Passion to the Government Art Collection after being invited by Mr Cameron to create a bespoke piece.

She told The Guardian she was not asking for the artwork to be returned.

“The artwork belongs to the government, not whoever’s in power right now,” she said.

“It could hang in the British embassy in Cairo, or go back into storage. There are many places it could go, but just right at the moment I don’t think it’s a very good idea if it’s at 10 Downing Street.”

Emin caused controversy in the art world when she declared herself a Conservative supporter but later criticised Mr Cameron over his decision to hold a referendum on leaving the EU.

Known for her headline-grabbing ’90s works Everyone I Have Ever Slept With and My Bed, she revealed in 2020 she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Emin underwent major surgery and is now cancer-free.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media