20 Jan 2022

Tribute to man killed in bridge collapse

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

The partner of a man who died after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed said they are “devastated”.

Brian Harwood, 73, from Cumbria, died following the incident on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

Lancashire Constabulary said Mr Harwood died after a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river when a wooden bridge that was supported by scaffolding collapsed.

The force said 11 people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time and two other men in their 60s and 70s are in hospital after suffering injuries in the incident.

Mr Harwood’s partner said in a statement: “Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his company.

“We are devastated about what has taken place.”

Lancashire Constabulary said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt said: “Our investigation into yesterday’s bridge collapse is very much ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.”

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for a number of days.

