20 Jan 2022

Piers Corbyn charged after protest at Guy’s Hospital vaccination clinic

Piers Corbyn charged after protest at Guy’s Hospital vaccination clinic

19 Jan 2022

Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance at a vaccination clinic in London.

The anti-vaxxer was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic at Guy’s Hospital.

He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse after the incident on Tuesday.

Corbyn posted videos on his Facebook page, including one showing him being released from custody as supporters chanted “resist, defy, do not comply”.

On Wednesday, he posted a statement in relation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that face masks would no longer be mandatory and advice to work from home would be dropped.

The statement read: “Well done everyone. They only implement what they think they can get away with, so clearly compliance with plan B has been low. This is now a compliance test to see the numbers of asleep people who carry on wearing masks and venues to keep passes.

“The globalists will then choose their next step. We need a huge push to awake those addicted to masks and the venues that will continue to use the pass.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “David Burridge, 44, of Argyle Avenue, Hounslow, and Piers Corbyn, 74, of East Street, Southwark, have been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

“They were charged on Wednesday and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 February.

“Police were called at 15.15hrs on Tuesday 18 January to Guy’s Hospital following reports of people staging a protest. Officers attended and arrested two men who were later charged as above.”

