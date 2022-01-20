Search

20 Jan 2022

Record number of offending drivers take retraining courses to escape prosecution

Record number of offending drivers take retraining courses to escape prosecution

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

A record number of drivers are being allowed to take retraining courses to avoid prosecution for road offences.

Figures from the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme seen by the PA news agency show 1.5 million people completed a course in 2021 as an alternative to a fine and possible penalty points.

That is up from 1.3 million during the previous year and represents the highest annual total in records dating back to 2014.

Some 86% of last year’s attendees went on speed awareness courses, which aim to help people identify speed limits and recognise the potential consequences of driving too fast.

Department for Transport figures show speed was a contributory factor in a quarter of fatal crashes on Britain’s roads in 2020.

The other most taken retraining courses include those which focus on motorway driving, wearing a seat belt and the causes of risky and inconsiderate driving.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “On the face of it, the increase in the number of people doing courses indicates that our driving habits have got worse despite the Covid-induced travel restrictions of last year.

“But there’s a message motorists need to take on board: at least 1.5 million got caught flouting the law last year so if you’re tempted to speed up, remember the next driver to be caught could well be you.”

Courses are run by private companies and are offered to drivers at the discretion of police forces across the UK.

Drivers cannot complete more than one course within three years.

Virtual speed awareness courses cost between £73 and £95, and last two hours and 45 minutes.

Most courses are being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media