Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.
Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim has made the official request in a letter to Judge Alison Nathan which states: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”
The retrial request comes after a juror in the case told media that he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.
In the letter, the lawyer adds: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”
